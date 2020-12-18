Korbin Postma, 19, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
Lydell Blackspottedhorse, 33, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.
Benjamin Hunt, 30, Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested Thursday on a Department of Corrections hold.
Troy Glaze, 34, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for grand theft (felony).
Cristina Nelson, 47, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
Jennifer Parmelee, 40, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, a warrant for a probation violation and an unspecified warrant.
Fermin Campos-Francisco, 43, Yankton, was arrested Friday for entering or remaining in a building (unlawful occupancy).
James Davidson, 52, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of drug paraphernalia, keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II.
