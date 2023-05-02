100 Years Ago
Thursday, May 3, 1923
• The free tuberculosis clinic at the Red Cross rooms Wednesday was well attended, Miss Estelle Jamieson, secretary, and Miss Margaret Ward, county nurse, said today. There were 27 examined and six, coming late had to be turned away. A definite diagnosis of tuberculosis was found in six cases, with seven suspects and 14 negative.
• Town people should take a more sympathetic attitude toward the farmer, get closer to him and try to help him solve his problems, declared Dr. H.K. Warren last night in a talk before the Yankton Kiwanis club in regular weekly session at Brecht’s Winter Garden.
75 Years Ago
Monday, May 3, 1948
• Yesterday was a memorable occasion for the horse-back riders who visited Pickstown and saw the tremendous work going on there. Three Saddle clubs from Wagner, Yankton and Plankinton were represented. Eighty-three horses were in the colorful line-up with 26 of them from Yankton.
• Chief of Police Lyman Thomas said this morning that he had accepted the resignation of three members of the police department, which were effective as they went off duty at 8:30 a.m. today. Resigning from the force were Robert F. Weiland, night captain, and Mike Huber and Ben Dolejsi, patrolmen. A revision of the police department is expected to be announced tonight, when Charles H. Gurney takes over as new police and fire commissioner.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, May 3, 1973
• There will be no United Fund drive in Yankton this year, board president Joe Van Tol said today. The decision was made, Van Tol said, because of an apparent lack of community support for the fund and the concept of agencies joining for a united fund raising effort.
• Work at the Memorial Park swimming pool is underway as the Keller Construction Company of Yankton is busy installing new drains and new water intake lines. A new floor will be poured in the deep end of the pool and the popular summer spa will get a coat of fresh paint before the schedules Opening date June 1.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, May 3, 1998
• No paper
