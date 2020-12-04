PIERRE — The Mental Health Services Delivery Task Force, chaired by Representative Kevin Jensen (R-Canton), will hold its fourth meeting of the 2020 Interim on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 9 a.m. (CT). The meeting will be conducted via electronic conference with limited physical access in Room 423 of the State Capitol in Pierre. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance, in-person attendees are encouraged to wear face coverings and remain at least six feet apart.
The task force will receive information and take public testimony regarding mental health services in the state, discuss its findings, and make recommendations.
The meeting is open to the public and the agenda is available online.
The task force was created through the passage of House Concurrent Resolution 6004 by the 2020 Legislature.
All committee agendas and minutes are available on the LRC website: http://sdlegislature.gov. You may subscribe to electronic delivery of agendas and minutes at E-Subscribe on the LRC website.
