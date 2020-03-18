100 Years Ago
Friday, March 19, 1920
• The snow is almost a thing of the past. Judge Richey, pioneer, is of the legal opinion it is the last of the beautiful for the year.
• For some time past the Times has made mention of a proposed ball team in Utica this summer, and a start has been made in this direction.
75 Years Ago
Monday, March 19, 1945
• The Nebraska legislature today passed a bill providing that the speed limit in the residential districts of any city or village shall not be greater than 25 miles per hour unless otherwise provided by ordinance.
• Installation of equipment for South Dakota’s $128,000 state police radio system will begin in about 30 days, Chief Agent Les Price of the attorney general’s law enforcement division said.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, March 19, 1970
• Work is scheduled to begin about April 1 on repairing and rebuilding a new south approach on the Meridian Bridge which crosses the Missouri River here.
• The University of South Dakota athletic department paid recognition Thursday to Dr. Arthur L. Haines for his 66 years of interest in sports. Dr. Haines, 96, began attending USD athletic events when he came to the University in 1904 as an instructor in chemistry.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, March 19, 1995
• No paper
