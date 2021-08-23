Incidents
• A report was received at 11:08 p.m. Friday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 12:27 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on E. 12th St.
• A report was received at 1:51 a.m. Saturday of a fight on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 11:46 a.m. Saturday of vandalism on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 2:52 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a bicycle on Pearl St.
• A report was received at 3:15 p.m. Saturday of vandalism in Yankton. A vehicle’s tail light was reportedly kicked out.
• A report was received at 7:27 p.m. Saturday of vandalism to a mailbox on Hillcrest Grand Ave.
• A report was received at 11:11 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on 9th St.
• A report was received at 12:41 a.m. Sunday of a fight on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 1:34 a.m. Sunday of a fight on 3rd St.
• A report was received at 1:35 a.m. Sunday of an assault in downtown Yankton.
• A report was received at 5:57 a.m. Sunday of an assault on W. 2nd St.
• A report was received at 8:46 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 9:22 p.m. Sunday of an assault on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:10 p.m. Monday of the theft of funds from a bank account by fraud on Cedar St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:21 a.m. Friday of a fisherman stuck in the mud on the James River near the Highway 81 bridge over the river. Search and Rescue arrived and handled the matter.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4 p.m. Friday of a sex crime in Yankton County.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
