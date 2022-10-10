PARKSTON — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that the railroad crossing on S.D. Highway 44 on the south side of Parkston is scheduled to be replaced. The work is tentatively scheduled to start on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Work is anticipated to be completed within two days.
The concrete railroad crossing will be completely replaced and new asphalt will be placed on each approach.
