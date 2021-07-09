PIERRE — The South Dakota Arts Council (SDAC) will provide support for grants and special arts initiatives totaling $1.45 million in fiscal year 2022, the state arts agency has announced.
“The arts make our South Dakota communities better, and we’re thrilled to be able to support projects and organizations that celebrate culture, enhance education, connect us with our neighbors and bring joy to all of our lives,” said SDAC Executive Director Patrick Baker. “In the coming year, we’re awarding grant funds to more than 200 events and programs in every area of the state, and we can’t wait to see South Dakotans out enjoying the arts again.”
Grants awarded to artists total approximately $223,000 and include five artist fellowships; 10 artist career development grants; five traditional arts apprenticeship grants; one artist collaboration grant; two artist project grants; and 32 touring artist grants. These grants contribute to the artists’ professional development and reward their commitment to live and work in the state. Touring Arts grants also provide South Dakotans the opportunity to attend quality performances and exhibitions in small towns throughout the state.
Grant awards to 72 organizations total about $722,000 supporting arts projects, operations, and statewide arts initiatives. Additionally, $118,000 has been awarded to support 156 weeks of artist residencies in school, healthcare and community settings. The grants assist arts and community organizations in developing and sustaining important arts and cultural projects in their communities and provide employment opportunities for artists and arts administrators.
Special initiatives and activities funding totaling approximately $385,000 will support programs such as arts education, public awareness, traditional arts, technical assistance, professional development, creative aging, excursion grants, Poetry Out Loud, Art for Life and Art for State Buildings.
Arts Council funds are provided by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and by the State of South Dakota from a portion of the state’s tourism promotion tax. Annually, Arts Council grants help generate more than $20 million in local spending to complete funded projects and reach more than 1 million audience members statewide. For more information about SDAC programs, visit www.artscouncil.sd.gov.
Area/statewide recipients include:
STATEWIDE
• Arts South Dakota: $55,000. Statewide Services grant supports the efforts of South Dakota’s primary arts advocacy organization to implement programming focusing on service to community arts organizations and artists, leadership and support of arts education, and advocacy for the arts on a community, statewide, and national level.
• Black Hills Playhouse/Dakota Players: $48,000. Statewide Services grant supports Dakota Players, an outreach of the Black Hills Playhouse, to provide arts access and arts instruction to people through in-person theater residencies, workshops, classes, productions and online opportunities for schools, organizations and communities large and small across South Dakota. Financial support, both private and public, will be used to broaden the reach of the South Dakota Arts Council by making it possible to bring arts education opportunities to a greater number of underserved communities, creating access to remote and rural communities across South Dakota, including those on tribal lands, through the grant.
• Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies: $7,525. Statewide Services grant supports the Lakota Educational Art Exhibitions Project, part of an ongoing effort by CAIRNS to promote American Indian arts and cultures to the widest possible audience in South Dakota and the surrounding region. Its latest phase incorporates exhibits featuring original works by Lakota visual artists, poets and musicians, with planned community-based versions set to travel to rural and reservation settings to increase access to the arts. Concurrent design and implementation of exhibit-related, standards-based curriculum will augment the educational impact of this project and directly engage students in classrooms across the state.
• South Dakota Art Museum: $7,250. Statewide Services grant supports the juried Governor’s Biennial Art Exhibition, featuring South Dakota artists and touring the state over a two-year cycle. Members of the statewide consortium of organizations that produce and host the exhibition are the South Dakota Art Museum/SDSU, Brookings; the Dahl Art Center, Rapid City; the Washington Pavilion Visual Art Center, Sioux Falls; and the USD University Art Gallery, Vermillion. Additional sites sometimes host the show.
• South Dakota Humanities Council: $10,000. Statewide Services grant supports the annual South Dakota Festival of Books, featuring many authors and a variety of other activities. The festival takes place in different locations, and in 2021 will take place Oct. 1-3 in Deadwood.
BERESFORD
• Scott, Madeleine: $2,000. Artist Career Development assists the artist’s effort to choreograph and tour a new, story length classical/contemporary ballet designed for family audiences, but particularly children.
PARKSTON
• Parkston School District: $600 plus artist travel. Artists in Schools & Communities residency grant supports artists-in-residence activities for sponsor organization.
VERMILLION
• Dakota Hospital Foundation/Sanford Vermillion Medical Center: $600 plus artist travel. Artists in Schools & Communities residency grant supports artists-in-residence activities for sponsor organization.
• Heggestad, Susan: $5,000. Artist Fellowship supports the artist to secure paid access to regional studios for large-scale works and invest in framing, crating, and promotion of previous body of work for upcoming exhibitions.
• Jolley Elementary: $600 plus artist travel. Artists in Schools & Communities residency grant supports artists-in-residence activities for sponsor organization.
• Lockheart, Klaire: $2,000. Artist Career Development supports the artist’s continued work on series of historic looking self-portraits as part of a new series.
• National Music Museum: $25,893. Arts Challenge Grant supports the museum’s mission to serve the people of South Dakota and the nation as an international center for collecting and conserving musical instruments of all cultures and bringing people together to study, enjoy and understand our diverse musical heritage.
• Rawlins Piano Trio of USD: $960. Touring Arts Grant supports the group’s tour of South Dakota non-profit organizations.
• South Dakota Shakespeare Festival: $5,000. Project Grant supports the South Dakota Shakespeare Festival, producing an annual season of free Shakespeare performances and arts education programming throughout southeastern South Dakota.
• Vermillion Area Arts Council: $5,000. Project Grant supports the organization’s efforts to provide the region with opportunities and programs for all ages that serve diverse interests through multiple arts disciplines.
• Vermillion Area Arts Council: $600 plus artist travel. Artists in Schools & Communities residency grant supports artists-in-residence activities for sponsor organization.
• Vermillion Area Dance Organization: $3,750. Project Grant supports the organization’s efforts to provide dance education and opportunities within the community.
• Vermillion Children’s Choir: $4,000. Project Grant supports the choir’s efforts to increase participation as well as public awareness of its events in the greater Vermillion area.
• Wadley, Darin: $1,072. Touring Arts Grant supports the artist’s tour of South Dakota non-profit organizations.
YANKTON
• Sacred Heart Middle School: $1,200 plus artist travel. Artists in Schools & Communities residency grant supports artists-in-residence activities for sponsor organization.
• Yankton Area Arts Association: $12,088. Arts Challenge Grant grant supports diverse yearly programming including arts presentations, visual art exhibitions, children’s workshops and support to artists and other organizations.
