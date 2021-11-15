There will be a Crohn’s and Colitis support group meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6:45 p.m. This will be a Zoom meeting.
If you would like to receive the Zoom invite, email Dave Brown at carrot18888@gmail.com.
This meeting is for patients with Crohn’s or Colitis and their family and friends. For information, call Kathy Ryken at 605-665-8667 or Dave Brown at 605-665-7199, evenings.
