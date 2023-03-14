Mount Marty university theatre will keep the tradition of producing the works of William Shakespeare going with performances of “The Comedy Of Errors” set to run March 24-26. For over 60 years, Shakespeare came to Yankton via the National Players, America’s longest-running touring company. This year, the Players’ tour ended in December. This opened the door to the university theatre department to mount its own show this spring.

The “Comedy Of Errors” cast is made up of faculty, alums, students and community members (including 5 members of one family), and features designs of two senior performing arts majors.

