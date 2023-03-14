Mount Marty university theatre will keep the tradition of producing the works of William Shakespeare going with performances of “The Comedy Of Errors” set to run March 24-26. For over 60 years, Shakespeare came to Yankton via the National Players, America’s longest-running touring company. This year, the Players’ tour ended in December. This opened the door to the university theatre department to mount its own show this spring.
The “Comedy Of Errors” cast is made up of faculty, alums, students and community members (including 5 members of one family), and features designs of two senior performing arts majors.
Art professor David Kahle will appear in the role of Pinch, the conjurer, joined by Psychology Professor Alan Ferris, who will play Balthasar. Alumni Andrew Peitz (Egeon), and Katie Fargo (Emilia), along with 4 members of Katie’s family, Quinn Fargo (Dromio of Syracuse), Seth Fargo (Dromio of Ephesus), Teddy Fargo (officer) and Nicholas Nyakpuk (messenger) will fill the cast.
Elita Eastman designed the costumes and Rachel Flynn the scenery as part of a required senior project for performing arts majors. Flynn also fills the role of Luciana, and Eastman will play Luce.
Additional cast members include Carl Massa (Duke of Ephesus), Connor Hochstein (jailer), Caleb Kanable (Antipholus of Syracuse), William Walther III (Antipholus of Ephesus), Josh Wollan (1st merchant, Angelo), Arion Huntley (2nd merchant), Riley Theroes (Adriana) and Rita Woodraska (courtesan). The production is being directed by Andy Henrickson, with technical direction and lighting design by James Hovland Jr. and stage management by Jacyln McMillen.
The comedy of errors is sponsored by KYNT/Riverfront Broadcasting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.