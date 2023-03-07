Clay County State’s Attorney To Join Attorney General’s Office
Courtesy Photo

PIERRE — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy has been hired as an assistant attorney general for his office.

Tracy has been an attorney for 17 years and has been a prosecuting attorney for more than 16 years. She was first elected as Clay County State’s Attorney in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020.  

