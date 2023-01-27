CASES DISPOSED: JAN. 7-13, 2023
Gaige L. Dooley, 1400 Mulberry St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $132.50; License suspended 30 days.
Alexis Rose Shepherd, Freeman; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended 30 days; No driver’s license; $132.50, $54 suspended.
Lorena Zamora, 504 W. 8th St., Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized use of vehicle by restricted license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Nathaniel Chol Martin, 905 Douglas Ave., Apt. 8, Yankton; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Ethan Ortega, Wagner; Fleeing from officer on foot; $172.50; Jail sentence of 3 days; Sitting out fine @ $60 per day.
Brandon Jay Glanzer, Carpenter; Overweight on axle; $248.50.
Wade Bruce Stockwell, Parker; Overweight on axle; $736.90.
Jennifer Mae Arens, 4405 Peninah St., Yankton; Throw match or burning object from vehicle; $182.50.
Derek Dean Solomon, 117 N. Ridgeway Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Pamela Jean Pakieser, Mitchell; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Theresa Ann Wick, 31046 431st Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Timothy Terrell Wilson, 113 Mack Dr., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $182.50; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Sara Jo Nickel, 3305 Grad Duke St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Daniel Paul Tacke, 4308 E. Highway 50, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
John Pieter Drury, Plainview, Neb.; Failure to display fuel permit; $182.50.
David James Vanzee, 711 Cedar St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Michael G. Nelson, 2200 Douglas Ave., Lot 7, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $283.97.
Mark Joseph Holzbauer, 1700 Locust St., #302, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Francisco Torres-Calderon, Sioux City, IA; Disobey judicial process; $378.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended and 3 days credit; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by part II information; Driving on wrong side of road; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Jamaica Tevon Ingram, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 101, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50 ($64 suspended); License suspended for 30 days.
Jesus Irineo Villagomez III, 1009 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Krista Jean Martino, 600 E. 6th St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cody Douglas Larson, 903 W. 12th St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Sarina Maria Knox, 307 Maple St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50 ($204 suspended); Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Shaina Nicole Wilson, 1300 W. 8th St., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Jaden Alexis Spencer, 141 Mulligan, Yankton; Aggravated eluding; $729.50; Jail sentence of 15 days with 1 day credit; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal u-turn; dismissed by prosecutor; reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; Recharged by indictment; Reckless driving; Recharged by indictment.
Amanuel Gebrengus Atsement, Longmont, Col; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Period lamps be lighted; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss marijuana ½ lb less than one pound; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dist/poss w/intent dist ½ lb less 1 lb marj; Recharged by complaint; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Amber Hursell, 300 W. 6th St., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-2nd of; $740.50; License revoked 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st of; Punishment enhanced by part II information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-2nd of; Recharged by information.
Robert Marcus Tejral, 707 W. 6th St., Yankton; Disobey judicial process; $578.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 10 days suspended; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-3rd of; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-3rd of; Recharged by information.
Kaya Pettaway, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
James Alan Cunningham, 1505 W. City Limits Rd., Yankton; Passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts; $25.
Sariah Mickelle Vanhorn, 305 Pine St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Charles Wry, Jr, Scotland; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $300; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Five days credit.
Westerly D. Seid, Rapid City; Enter or surreptitiously remain in building; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michael Anthony Evans; Dodge City, Kan.; Seat belt violation; $25; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Traffic in/substitute plates; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Kaleb Matthew Cournoyer, Mitchell; Intentional causing contact with bodily fluids/human waste; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 25 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Intentional causing contact with bodily fluids/human waste; Recharged by information.
Estela Cruz Flores, Bloomfield, Neb.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Illegal turning; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Casey Bowman, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Jerica Muzik, Mission Hill; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Thomas Leslie McFadden Harrell, 1104 Maple St., Yankton; Unlawful possession small game/fish; $157.50.
Masen Charles Peck, Tabor; Speeding on a state highway; $177.50.
Kersten Nicole Creager, Scotland; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $132.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Elizabeth Ashley Doyle, Vermillion; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $197.52; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Kyler A. Wuestewald, 1606 Mulberry Street, Yankton; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Suspended execution of sentence; $956.50; License revoked for 1 year; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Five years probation; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II Information; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 4th offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 4th offense; Recharged by information.
Kendrick Jermaine Phillips, Sioux Falls; Disobey judicial process; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days with 25 days suspended; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 10 days credit; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Eddie L. Escalante, Austin, Tex.; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
James E. Brown III, 2913 Lakeview Dr., Yankton; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II Information; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Lisa Marie Klug, 1100 E. 8th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Molly B. Evans, Naperville, Ill.; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Craig Randell Bouck, Burbank; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Angela M. O’Dell, South Sioux City, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Miguel Alejandro Llanes Acosta, 705 W. 8th St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Marcus Karl Albrecht, Freeman; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Juan Garcia, Phoenix, Ariz.; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by complaint; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jeffrey Michael Green, Irene; Permit threatening or harassing telephone calls; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Permit threatening or harassing telephone calls; Recharged by information.
Jeffrey Michael Green, Irene; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Possess two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Masen Charles Peck, Tabor; Seat belt violation; $25.
Peyton Tyler Parker, League City, Tex.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Alec Kiyukan, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
David Michael Thornton, 2311 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Tyler Gene Madsen, Wakonda; Seat belt violation; $25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.