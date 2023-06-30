BROOKINGS — Members of the South Dakota Arts Council (SDAC), the advisory board of the state arts agency, will meet July 6 in Brookings for the Council’s annual summer meeting. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. CDT, at the South Dakota Art Museum’s multi-use room, 1036 Medary Ave.
An agenda will be posted 72 hours prior to the meeting at the SDAC offices and at https://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov/Meetings.aspx?BoardID=7. The public is invited to attend the meeting or listen to the proceedings. For instructions, follow the link provided. For more information or assistance, please contact the SDAC office, 605-773-3301 or e-mail sdac@state.sd.us.
