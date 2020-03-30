COVID Update: Yankton County Classified As Having Minimal Community Spread

The number of COVID-19 positive tests in South Dakota rose to 101 Monday, and Yankton County has been classified as having minimal to moderate community spread.
Turner and Union counties have also been classified as having minimal to moderate community spread.
According to the state website, minimal to moderate community spread is defined as being “a single case of community-acquired COVID-19 in a county,” meaning it wasn’t travel related.
Eleven counties in the state are considered to have minimal or moderate community spread.
In Monday’s online update by the state, it was also reported that Clay County has a third positive test.
Yankton County remains at four positive tests, and Turner and Union counties both of have one case each.
During a media briefing Monday, state officials said none of new cases reported Monday were currently hospitalized. No information was available on past cases.
The website reported 3,478 negative tests, and that includes tests run at the state lab and at commercial facilities. No pending cases were reported.
So far, 52 of the positive tests have been males and 49 have been females.
There are five COVID-19 positive tests in the state from people under age 20.
Minnehaha County leads the state with 28 positive tests and is considered to have substantial community spread, which the state website defined as being “five or more cases of community-acquired COVID-19 in a county or a distinct group of cases in a single area (e.g., city or county).”
Beadle County, with 20 cases, is also classified as having substantial community spread.
The website reported that 34 people have now been classified as recovered in the state. During Monday’s briefing, state officials said they are working to break that information out by county on the website — COVID.sd.gov — and it could be ready by later in the week.
It was reiterated during the briefing that Gov. Kristi Noem said late last week that the peak of cases in South Dakota could be at the end of May or early June.
According to The Associated Press, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Also, the vast majority of people recover from COVID-19. The World Health Organization says people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.