Determining if a plan is a good fit for your situation is something that you should do right away when enrolling in a Part D plan for the first time, and a comparison should be done every year to ensure that you are always enrolled in a plan that covers all of your medications and works with your pharmacy.
The Center of Yankton has several SHIINE volunteers ready to assist those over 65 and people on Medicare with disabilities.
SHIINE volunteers will:
• helping compare plans;
• applying for financial assistance;
• helping resolve problems and answer questions;
• explaining eligibility requirements;
• assisting in filling out forms;
• resolving billing problems; and
• other related issues.
Call The Center at 665-4685 and schedule your appointment before the Dec. 7 deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.