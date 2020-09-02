Friends of the Library will be hosting their second used book sale on the front lawn of the Yankton Community Library on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 8-11 a.m.
Come check out all NEW inventory of fiction and non-fiction along with children’s books, reference books, South Dakota-related literature and educational teaching aids.
The wearing of masks is strongly suggested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.