Some Yankton-area landmarks have made their way into the main gym at Yankton High School (YHS) for this weekend’s prom festivities, thanks to the hard work of dozens of students.
Tonight’s (Saturday’s) YHS prom will feature sizable replicas of the Meridian Bridge and the spillways at Gavins Point Dam among the heavily decorated gym.
Brandon Wagner, CTE (Career & Technical Education) teacher at YHS, helped head the construction of the building of the mock-up of the Meridian Bridge, which was mostly done by Cabinetry and Intro to Cabinetry students.
“We had a couple of students that had some drafting experience. They helped use a program called SketchUp and they drafted up a design based on a picture of the Meridian Bridge,” he said.
He said the prom bridge, which will be utilized during the grand march, measures out to about 48 feet long and up to 16 feet high.
“It came together throughout the week leading up to prom,” he said. “Classes would work on a section at a time.”
He said Justin Olson, who also teaches Intro to Cabinetry at YHS, led the charge to build the replica of Gavins Point Dam, which adorns the opposite (east) side of the gym from the Meridian bridge replica.
Wagner said more than 100 kids worked on the two structures over the last few weeks in preparation for prom, which carries the theme “Yankton Throwback” this year.
“It’s always nerve-wracking,” he said. “I’d say (Thursday) morning, you’re not very many hours off of needing it to be done and it looks pretty bare. But a lot of hands and it comes together.”
He said each large piece took roughly a week to complete.
“We’re all pretty happy with it,” he said. “There’s so many pieces that go into making it look right. It takes more than just the kids putting the screws in and lifting it on the stage. The drafting kids put in a whole bunch of work at the beginning to essentially give everyone a blueprint. And once we got it, the maintenance guys and activities people helped set it up and get it right. … Without everybody, it doesn’t look nearly like it does now.”
This isn’t the first time that Yankton High School students have helped to build elaborate prom setups.
“Every year, the shop kids in our area get roped into some work inevitably,” he said.
Wagner said that students helped recreate scenes from Pandora, the setting of the movie “Avatar” a few years ago.
“It was a big tree that hung from the ceiling,” he said. “There have been times where the build is a lot more extravagant.”
He said that these are the best kinds of decoration plans.
“You don’t start with a pre-packaged, open the box and put some cardboard-themed stuff together,” he said. “You start from nothing and it’s good to see kids take some satisfaction in that.”
While many prom decorations traditionally find their way to the landfill quickly, Wagner said that won’t be the case for much of the Meridian Bridge replica, which is largely made out of pre-cut pieces of lumber.
“We’ll be able to reuse them for the building trades program here,” he said. “We’ll use them for either house construction or garden shed construction afterward. A lot of the time, what happens with prom décor is it’s used for an hour and then it’s ripped off and thrown in the garbage. Hopefully, we can turn some positive out of it. “
