PIERRE — At the request of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed June 27, 2020, as “Post-Traumatic Stress Injury Awareness Day,” a day to reflect on the causes, symptoms and treatment of post- traumatic stress injuries.
“The brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces who proudly serve the United States and risk their lives to protect our freedom deserve the investment of every possible resource to ensure their lasting physical, mental, and emotional well-being,” the governor’s proclamation states.
PTSI, which is commonly known as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, is a normal reaction to abnormal circumstances and affects more than 5 million Americans each year. It is most commonly associated with veterans — and has been known by many other terms, including shell shock and combat fatigue — but PTSI can affect anyone at any age.
It is estimated that between 11 and 20 percent of veterans experience symptoms of PTSI, including up to 20 percent of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans.
Specialized treatment for PTSI is available through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs at https://www.ptsd.va.gov/.
