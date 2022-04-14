The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Lewis and Clark Visitor Center will open to the public on Monday, April 18, 2022. Hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Summer hours begin Memorial Day weekend and will be open seven days a week.
The Junior Ranger Program begins May 28. A “Take and Make” bag is available to kids each Saturday and Sunday and can be picked up at the Visitor Center during regular business hours.
“Each bag contains a lesson to read, and instructions and supplies to make a craft,” stated Park ranger Laurie Hanson, a former teacher, who now plans this program for the Visitor Center.
The lessons are centered around the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Gavins Point Project Missions: recreation, irrigation, hydropower, flood damage reduction, water supply and navigation.
Some lessons and crafts planned are:
1. Bees and Butterflies,
2. Native American Jewelry,
3. The Journey West as well as many others.
Visitors to the Visitor Center can enjoy beautiful exhibits with new updated photos as well as watch a movie, look out the scopes for wildlife and browse the gift shop for a fun souvenir.
