100 Years Ago
Friday, April 9, 1920
• Down at the river the wrecked ferryboat is still sinking and now has many tons of sand in her hull. Big timbers go floating by from wrecked bridges and the old stream is busy cutting badly above town for quite a distance.
• The past two weeks have been very busy ones on Mt. Marty, every bed in the institution occupied almost continuously. There is great need of the southern addition, but the hospital is laboring along under too much debt already to think of more building.
75 Years Ago
Monday, April 9, 1945
• Yankton’s foreign population has increased rapidly in the past week or ten days and today was still boosted higher by the arrival of additional German prisoners of war from Algona, Iowa, and a contingent of 20 Mexicans, who have been employed by Gurney’s, local seed and nursery house, for work in the fields.
• Leola Turner, brilliant soprano of the Chicago Civic Opera company whose voice took her to the famed La Scala theatre in Milan to make her debut singing the title role in “Lorelei” by Catalani, will be heard in Forbes Hall, Yankton, on Thursday evening of this week, April 12. Miss Turner’s appearance will mark the closing of this season’s college and community entertainment course here.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, April 9, 1970
• Miss Betty Jones, noted classic dancer and member of the Juilliard School of Music faculty in New York, will present her lecture-performance “Dances I Dance,” at the University of South Dakota on April 18. Miss Jones’ dance partner is Swiss-born Fritz Ludin who received his training in Vienna and Paris.
• The Charles Lloyd Quartet and an unusual rock group from California, “Captain Electric,” will give concerts in connection with the ninth annual Yankton College Jazz and Folk Festival April 16, 17 and 18 in Warren Campus Center.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, April 9, 1995
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.