Yankton Elks Lodge officers and trustees will be installed and longtime members recognized at the annual Elks Purple Ball in the lodge home at 504 West 27th St., Yankton on Saturday, March 28.
Installing officers will include Jeff Pravecek, past exalted ruler and past district deputy; and Micki Schievelbein, past exalted ruler. Yankton Lodge 994 is the only Elks lodge in South Dakota to conduct these formal ceremonies.
No-host social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. will precede formal installation of officers at 6:30 p.m. A prime rib or shrimp dinner will be served immediately thereafter. Members and their guests must make reservations for the event by Friday, March 13, by calling the lodge at 665-3333 if they plan to dine that evening. Members should also bring their membership cards so they may be recognized during a program after dinner.
Those holding membership cards for 10 years or more will be honored. Twenty-six members slated for recognition have 50 years of membership or more.
Those to be installed at the 6:30 p.m. ceremony include: Exalted Ruler Thomas L. Reiners, Loyal Knight Charles R. Rezac, Lecturing Knight Paul Pietila, Secretary Cindi Goeden, Esquire Daisy Kamback, Tiler Darrell Mahoney, Chaplain James L. Van Osdel, Inner Guard Matt L. Hanson, as well as Trustee Jolyn Ryken. No one has yet volunteered to serve as lodge leading knight or treasurer, and vacancies exist for three trustees.
Special recognition will be accorded Shane Bertsch, immediate past exalted ruler, who has served the past year. Bertsch explains that Yankton Elks Lodge has experienced a challenging and rewarding year. “Overall we had a great year and our lodge was able to donate $26,140 in non-cash donations and $19,739 in cash donations to local and national charities,” he said.
Bertsch also explained that several members have donated to a lodge home debt reduction plan which totaled $22,857.
“Our entire building debt is down to just $46,130 (on the lodge home which opened Feb. 2, 2003) and we will continue to work to get that total paid off,” he said.
Musical entertainment for listening and dancing will be presented by The Huckleberrys Band from 8-11 p.m.
Additional information about Yankton Elks Lodge is available by seeking and joining the lodge Facebook page, Yankton Elks Lodge 994. Those interested in joining this fraternal and charitable order may log onto www.elks.org/who
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.