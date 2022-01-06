• On Dec. 31, 2021, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of mailboxes being knocked over on Sharon Street in Crofton. It appeared that a vehicle was West bound and drove into a group of six mailboxes, knocking over two of the posts and breaking the posts at ground level. Also, two more mailboxes were broken off and damaged south on 550 Avenue, one belonging to Dale Foxhoven and the other to Curt Arens. Partial tire tracks were found at both scenes.
• On Jan. 2, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle accident near 52962 881 Road. During the investigation, it appears the accident happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022. A dispute took place between the two males. David Schwanebeck was driving a 2002 GMC Denali and Michael Reifers of Plainview, was driving a 2003 Olds Alero. Schwanebeck attempted to stop Reifers and forced Reifers into the ditch. Both drivers will be cited for failure to report an accident.
———
BOOKINGS:
• 12-28-2021 Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, Santee — Failure to Appear (Santee Warrant)
• 12-29-2021 Ryain Bell, 31, Bloomfield — Disturbing the Peace
• 12-30-2021 Preston Gilpin, 25, Santee — Probation Violation (Santee)
• 1-26-2022 Justin Brown 40, Santee — Driving Under Suspension
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.