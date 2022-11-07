Incidents
• A report was received at 8:36 p.m. Friday of an assault on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 8:42 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on E. 11th St.
• A report was received at 9:47 p.m. Friday of theft on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 11:56 p.m. Friday of an assault on 2nd St.
• A report was received at 12:05 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 6:14 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Green St.
• A report was received at 9:12 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 5:22 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 6:12 p.m. Saturday of shoplifting at a business on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 6:33 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a mountain bike on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 8:19 p.m. Saturday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:50 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle break-in on W. 15th St.
• A report was received at 8:05 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle break-in on Burleigh St. The reporting party found a knife in their car that did not belong to them.
• A report was received at 9:33 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 11:46 a.m. Sunday of theft on Highway 50.
• A report was received at 12:47 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a wallet on W. 15th St.
• A report was received at 3:50 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a spare tire from an RV on E. Highway 50.
• A report was received at 7:37 p.m. Sunday of an assault on 2nd St.
• A report was received at 8:34 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Green St.
• A report was received at 9:04 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 7:49 a.m. Monday of a vehicle break-in on Capital St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:50 a.m. Friday of a residential burglary on 436th Ave. near Utica.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:02 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Meadow View Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:07 p.m. Saturday of a protection order violation on Robin St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:15 a.m. Monday of a protection order violation on Robin St.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
