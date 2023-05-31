The Lewis & Clark Recreation Area has the following events planned for June 2-4:
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
Updated: June 1, 2023 @ 2:14 am
The Lewis & Clark Recreation Area has the following events planned for June 2-4:
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
• 2-3 p.m. — PIE IRON SNACKS: Join the naturalists to learn some new recipes and create samples of snacks made over the campfire using Pie Irons. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheatre.
• 4:30-6 p.m. — EAGLE SCAVENGER HUNT AND CRAFT: Go on a scavenger hunt to learn some eagle facts and possibly see one of our eagles in their nest. When finished, you will create your own eagle to take home. Meet at the Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
• 8:30-9:30 p.m. — FULL MOON HIKE: Join the naturalists to go on a night hike under the light of the full moon. Learn some fun moon facts along the way. Meet at the Gavin’s Point Nature Trail.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — ARCHERY for ages 8 and up: Pre-registration is required. Please call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at Gavin’s Archery Range.
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — WATERCRAFT for ages 8 and up: Pre-registration is required. Please call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at south side of Lake Yankton
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. — BIRD SCAVENGER HUNT AND BIRD FEEDER CRAFT: Learn some fun facts about birds and create a bird feeder to take home. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. — BIRD SCAVENGER HUNT AND BIRD FEEDER CRAFT: Learn some fun facts about birds and create a bird feeder to take home. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheater.
• 4-5 p.m. — NATIONAL TRAILS DAY HIKE: Join the naturalists to go on a late afternoon hike to learn some fun facts about national trails day. You will also be creating your own trail mix along the way. Meet at the Gavin’s Point Nature Trail.
• 8:30-9 p.m. — NATURE MOVIE: Join the naturalist for a movie under the stars. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheatre
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
