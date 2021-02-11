Hochsteins Renew Medical Marijuana Battle

PAPILLION, Neb. — Their 11-year-old son’s continuous seizures remind Matt and Nicole Hochstein why they are fighting for legalized medical marijuana in their home state of Nebraska.
Jayen Hochstein has suffered epileptic seizures for most of his life. The family never knows when he will suffer an attack at any given moment or what to expect when one occurs.
“The current medication is helping with the severity of his seizures, but he still has seizures every day,” Nicole told the Press & Dakotan. “One morning, he had a seizure so bad that hit his head on the countertop and busted his lip open.”
The Hochsteins have run out of medication options and are turning to brain surgery — an option they were hoping to avoid — for their son. However, they know Jayen cannot continue enduring the seizures, which can lead to other medical problems.
Two major events lie ahead next month for the Hochsteins. They meet with a Colorado neurosurgeon to discuss Jayen’s treatment, including a possible third brain surgery. The couple will also keep an eye on the Nebraska Legislature, where the Judiciary Committee will hold a March 10 hearing on LB474 legalizing medical marijuana.
Jayen has already undergone medical challenges in dealing with multiple seizures on a daily basis, Nicole said. She believes their son literally faces a race against time.
“He’s at risk for epilepticus, which is a non-stop seizure where you have to put him in a medically-induced coma,” she said. “His brain is affected by every seizure. This literally could bring the death of him. We don’t know when he will have his last seizure.”
The Hochsteins grew up in Cedar County, Nebraska, in the northeast part of the state. Matt and Nicole’s families still live in respective Hartington and Wynot, both about 25 miles southeast of Yankton.
The Hochsteins are carefully watching developments in South Dakota. Last November, Rushmore State voters became the first in the nation to legalize both recreational and medicinal marijuana. However, the constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana has been tied up in the court. On the issue of medical marijuana, Gov. Kristi Noem is seeking a one-year delay, until July 1, 2022, for its implementation.
In Nebraska, medical marijuana supporters have faced numerous setbacks in recent years. Gov. Pete Ricketts staunchly opposes any efforts to legalize marijuana, and the 49-member unicameral has consistently rejected bills seeking the change.
Nebraska medical marijuana supporters sought to take the issue to the state’s voters last year. Nicole Hochstein helped circulate petitions for a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug for medical uses. The effort collected nearly 200,000 signatures, more than enough to qualify for the ballot.
However, the Nebraska Supreme Court struck down the proposed amendment last fall as violating the state’s “one subject” rule and removed it from the November 2020 ballot.
Ricketts stressed his opposition to the proposal. “This is not medical marijuana. There is not such a thing,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
Believing the measure would make the ballot, the Hochsteins had already planned for their son’s use of a cannabis product if Nebraska voters approved the proposed measure.
MAKING A PLAN
This time around, Nebraska medical marijuana supporters are making a two-pronged run at legalization using both the Legislature and the ballot box.
LB474 is working its way through the Legislature, with Sens. Anna Wishart and Adam Morfeld among the most vocal co-sponsors of the bill. Despite past setbacks, Wishart said she remains optimistic about the chances for this year’s legislation.
“The key is that I (must) have 33 senators support this bill to overcome what will inevitably be a filibuster from senators who want to see this bill fail,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “I think that I have a better chance than I ever have this year, but I still have steep opposition from the governor, and we will need to have 30 votes to override his veto.”
Other states’ passage provides momentum for Nebraska’s efforts to legalize medical marijuana, Wishart said.
“The more states, especially conservative states, that pass cannabis legislation, the better our chances get here,” she said. “Plus, the polling in Nebraska shows over 75% support from Nebraskans.”
As a backup plan, supporters are also launching another petition drive to get the measure on the 2022 ballot. Nicole Hochstein traveled the state last year and has already committed herself to working on the new measure.
“We have people working on both ends of the state so it eventually becomes a possibility,” she said. “We’re just not sure our son has the time to wait for this.”
Despite such concerns for their son, the Hochsteins aren’t moving to South Dakota for access to medical marijuana.
“Our family could move to South Dakota, but that still wouldn’t solve all of our needs,” Nicole said. “If we were to move to Yankton, they wouldn’t have the specialists we need. We would still need to drive to Omaha or Colorado, and his care would still be in another state.”
The Hochsteins could be prescribed medical marijuana in another state, Nicole said, but they couldn’t bring it back to Nebraska while it remains illegal there.
As part of his opposition, Ricketts notes federal law bans marijuana, and he believes Nebraska shouldn’t approve a drug that remains illegal and unapproved at the federal level.
Last December, the U.S. House voted to decriminalize cannabis, but the Senate remains unlikely to pass the bill. In the meantime, the Hochsteins and others seek to win the hearts and minds of both Nebraska lawmakers and voters.
MAKING DECISIONS
Jayen’s medical condition and available care have played major factors in the family’s life decisions.
In 2014, surgeons performed a brain resection where they removed small parts of Jayen’s brain to reach the seizure’s origin. The surgery was performed at the Children’s Hospital in Minnesota because the Nebraska surgeon wouldn’t take patients as young as Jayen, who younger than age 8 at the time.
Jayen remained free of the seizures for 3½ years, but they returned in 2018. After trying every anti-epileptic drug without prolonged success, Jayen received a vagus nerve stimulator (VNS) in 2019. The device is instilled under the chest wall and uses a wire to connect with the vagus nerve in the neck.
While the VNS provided Jayen’s needed brain activity, it also produced reactions elsewhere in his body that were detrimental, Nicole said. In the end, the device wasn’t producing long-lasting, marked improvement.
The Hochsteins have faced a difficult decision in recent years, as Matt was stationed with the military in Arizona. That state allows cannabis use for the treatment of epilepsy in young people. However, Jayen couldn’t leave Arizona once he started receiving treatment, his mother said.
Because they didn’t know what the future could hold, the Hochsteins chose not to start treatment for Jayen in Arizona. The couple wanted to return to Nebraska to raise their children — they also have 13-year-old son Dalan and 8-year-old daughter Brilyn — and to remain close to the support of family and friends.
Matt was transferred to Nebraska in December 2019, and the family lives in the Omaha suburb of Papillion. Matt recently retired from the military and now works in Omaha.
Nicole said she has been heartened by the support from across the state, and she sees the petition drive as a chance to educate voters.
“This isn’t the marijuana from the 1970s,” she said. “This is about giving cannabis oil to my son for his seizure. It’s not about ‘reefer madness’ attacking our state.”
Hochstein pointed out that cannabis products are already on the market, with Nebraska medical providers able to recommend it for out-of-state patients.
TAKING A STAND
Wishart told the Press & Dakotan she became involved in medical cannabis policy more than seven years ago as a staff member in the Legislature. Former Sen. Tommy Garrett brought the first medical cannabis bill in Nebraska, and she was working for Sen. Rick Kolowski at the time.
In her role, Wishart was assigned to research the benefits and opposition arguments to medical cannabis so Kolowski could make an informed decision.
“The more I researched the bill, the more it became apparent that there were few downfalls to legalizing cannabis for medical purposes and so many benefits,” Wishart said.
When she ran for office, Wishart campaigned door to door and met a doctor whose grandson moved to California for a medical cannabis routine. The cannabis virtually eliminated his hundreds of seizures each month.
“(The doctor’s) daughter and grandson would love to move back to Nebraska, but they would be treated like criminals here,” Wishart said.
When she was elected in 2016, she vowed to help families in need, including the Hochsteins, get access to cannabis. As a freshman senator, she wasn’t sure what to expect when she introduced and prioritized the bill.
“I took a deep breath, thinking I would get a ton of pushback. Amazingly, I got hardly any opposition emails, and instead my inbox was flooded with support from Nebraskans of all political persuasions, age demographics and geographic locations,” she said.
“I have been working on this issue for four years, leading legislative and ballot efforts. I will not stop until cannabis is legal for medical purposes in Nebraska.”
Wishart refers to Nicole Hochstein and other women as “warrior moms” whose children have epilepsy and are battling for cannabis in Nebraska.
“(They) have seen other children in states where cannabis is legal (and who) experience significant reductions in seizures from use of medical cannabis without the negative side effects that come with other seizure medications.”
Ricketts countered that the legislative effort seeks to circumvent medical research and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) process. He noted that four FDA-approved medications contain specific cannabinoids found within the marijuana plant and are already available in all 50 states to patients with a doctor’s prescription
Wishart said the nearly 200,000 signatures for last year’s petition drive shows what she knew all along. “The people of Nebraska support this issue and there are just a few powerful people standing in our way,” she said.
Nicole Hochstein said she has heard many stories from families across the state who want and need it.
“This fight isn’t mine alone,” she said. “We will continue to fight loudly for this on behalf of all the people who could truly benefit from this medication.”
