Despite Busy Month, Little Forecast Mostly Unchanged

Thursday’s monthly North Central Region Climate and Drought Outlook saw discussion range far beyond the central plains and Midwest, bringing in everything from La Nina’s influence from the Pacific Ocean to last weekend’s massive volcanic eruption in the southern Pacific.
The webinar also touched on some of the extreme weather experienced recently, including tornadoes, fires and windstorms.
“Typically, (winter) is a slower time of the year, but that has not been the case in the last month or so,” said Jeff Andresen of the Michigan State Climate Office. He was one of the presenters during the monthly webinar.
Meanwhile, forecasts presented Thursday indicated little overall change for the immediate region, either in the short term or well into summer.
Here is a recap of some of the topics covered during Thursday’s webinar:
• With mid-winter approaching, much of the central plains is still experiencing dry conditions, with the only significant snow cover across the region found in Minnesota, eastern North Dakota and northeast South Dakota.
“There is dryness in the central plains, and it’s an ongoing concern,” said B.J. Baule, also of the Michigan State Climate Office.
Andresen noted that, after a warm December, there have been a series of frigid air masses from the Arctic passing through since the beginning of the month.
In terms of agriculture, the cold temperatures are having an impact.
“Especially given the lack of snow in some portions of the region, it’s caused soils to cool off much more rapidly than would be the case if they were insulated (with snow),” Andresen said. “So, we’ve got some very cold soil temperatures. And remember, too, we’ve seen a rapid change. December was abnormally mild, so we went from much warmer than normal to much colder than normal. Big changes, sometimes, can cause some problems for some crops.”
He noted that winter wheat is being particularly impacted by the recent cold, dry conditions.
But there may also be a benefit, Andresen said. “With the cold soil temperatures and frozen soils and — in some cases — very, very low frost depths, that should help to increase the mortality of some of our agricultural pests (such as) insects, diseases and weeds,” he said.
• La Nina conditions continue to exert an influence across the U.S. A typical La Nina effect brings colder-than-normal conditions across the northern plains, similar to what has been experienced in recent weeks. The phenomenon, created by colder waters in the central Pacific, is now considered weak to moderate and in its late stages.
That colder impact is expected to last until at least late January, Andresen said, with little moisture also predicted across much of the Midwest.
However, he said a change may be coming in early February. Forecast models hint at a possible shift in the jet stream, which could lead to moderating temperatures.
• Despite the recent unsettled conditions, the forecasts for the next month on through April-July remain the same, calling for equal chances of above-normal, normal and below-normal temperatures and moisture across the Upper Plains.
• Most of Montana continues to be extremely dry, which will impact the upper-level basin runoff into the Missouri River. Western Montana has seen some good moisture, but none of that runs into the Missouri River, Baule said.
• A post-mortem on the December tornado outbreaks found that there were 193 confirmed tornadoes recorded in the U.S., including Kentucky and a stretch from Nebraska to Minnesota. The event included a derecho in Iowa and the first-ever December tornado verified in Minnesota.
The 193 tornadoes were a record for December, which typically sees 36 tornadoes nationally during what is generally the second-lowest month for tornadic activity, behind January. The old record for December was 99 set in 2002.
• The eruption last weekend of the underwater Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai super-volcano near the island nation of Tonga, located in the South Pacific, caught the attention of Midwest meteorologists.
Andresen noted that the eruption was the strongest such volcanic event recorded globally since the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines. Last weekend’s event spewed ash and gas up to 24 miles high, reaching the second layer of the atmosphere, which means it may stay mixed in the atmosphere for a longer period of time, he said.
Andresen noted that, after the Pinatubo eruption, global temperatures the next year were slightly cooler than normal, possibly because of the ash still in the atmosphere.
“However, most of the experts here believe (the eruption) was not enough to cause a significant change globally,” he said.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.