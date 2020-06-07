In the new daily COVID-19 updates, several area counties reported new cases.
Clay County recorded five more positive tests Sunday, bringing its total to 32. The county has 17 new positive tests in the last five days, more than doubling its total of known cases. To date, the county has seen 665 tests processed for a test infection rate of 4.8%.
Yankton County reported two new cases, bringing its total to 55. The county, which has seen four new cases in the last three days, has had 1,638 tests processed for a test infection rate of 3.3%.
Union County reported two new cases Sunday to raise its number of known cases to 100. To date, 816 tests have been processed for a test infection rate of 12.2%.
Douglas County reported its fourth known case. So far, 178 tests have been processed for a test infection rate of 2.2%.
In Nebraska, Knox County reported its 11th case as of late Saturday. The county has had 208 tests processed for a test infection rate of 5.2%.
Overall, South Dakota reported 71 new tests Sunday, giving the state 5,438 known cases.
Another big testing day was reported, with 1,602 new tests processed. The state has processed a total of 57,060 tests for a test infection rate of 9.5%.
The number of recoveries rose to 4,335 while the number of active cases stood at 1,038.
Four new hospitalizations were reported, bringing the total ever hospitalized to 478. There are 87 people currently hospitalized.
No new deaths were reported. The state toll remained at 65.
In Nebraska, two new deaths were reported, lifting the state toll to 187 as of late Saturday.
The state recorded 164 new cases Saturday, giving it 15,543 known cases overall. Approximately, 2,200 tests were processed; the state has processed 119,926 tests for a test infection rate of 12.9%.
