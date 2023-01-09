100 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 10, 1923
• Manager A.L. Hess of the Hess Theatre announced yesterday that he had received the contracts from Wagenhals and Kemper which make it a certainty that local theatregoers will have the opportunity of seeing “The Bat,” probably the most discussed play to be produced in years. It has played for over two years in New York, and for more than a year in Chicago, a record never before equaled by any play.
• The office of county treasurer was one of the real busy places today, with a big rush of auto owners in to get their 1923 license plates.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, January 10, 1948
• A shortage of personnel and lack of housing for that personnel today were termed the most acute needs at the Yankton state hospital by the investigating committee for the State Mental Health association. The five-man committee added that it was “perturbed” by fire hazards in the administration building, particularly the west wing, and recommended an inspection by the state fire marshal.
• Harmony, a Hampshire boar belonging to W.E. Flippin and son Gene was named as an all-American hog in a nation-wide contest recently completed. Placed in competition with hogs from every state in the union, the winners were selected from photographs taken of each entrant.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 10, 1973
• Ed Ekeren, retired Union County sheriff, was honored at an informal dinner at the Black Steer last night when law enforcement officials and insurance representatives got together. Ekeren served as Union County sheriff for 32 years before retiring on Jan. 2.
• The University of South Dakota-Springfield Pointers of Coach Don Baker saw a 17-point first quarter lead vanish in the face of a Steve Becker-led Yankton rally, but the more experienced Pointers kept their poise and recovered for a 94-80 win over the Greyhounds.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, January 10, 1998
• Sen. Tom Daschle spent time in jail Friday, but he wasn’t charged with a crime. The South Dakota Democrat toured the Yankton Public Safety Center to learn law enforcement needs. He met with Sheriff Dave Hunhoff, Police Chief Duane Heeney, deputies and police officers, and City Manager Eric Swanson. Juvenile crimes top the list of local problems, Heeney said.
• As many college students are packing up and heading home each weekend, another batch is gearing up for classes. Those packing their bookbags are attending the University of South Dakota’s Weekend University, which starts its first session of classes this weekend.
