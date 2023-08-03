Celebrate Community Church of Yankton has announced their new Sunday meeting location, starting on Aug. 6, will be the historic Dakota Theatre at 328 Walnut Street.
“Our season at Cheers has brought us closer to God and our relationship with others. While we rejoice in all He has done, we look ahead with great anticipation for all He will do in our next season,” said Pastor Jeff Todd.
The 550-plus seat theater was built in 1902 and has been home to arts opportunities in the community since the day it opened.
“A 500-seat theater, will that be big enough? If God’s people stop going to church and start being the church, there’s not a building in Yankton big enough to hold them,” Todd said.
While the location changes, it’s the people who offer continuity with their faith.
“The people are the church,” church member Andy Johnson said. “Where we gather isn’t the most important, but it’s nice that we’re a part of Yankton’s history with the use of the Dakota Theatre.”
Each new visitor will be greeted and given the opportunity for coffee and doughnuts starting at 10 a.m., with a worship gathering at 10:30 a.m.
“This is a great change. It’s like going on a new adventure,” added member Ruth Stewart. “I believe a lot of good things will happen with the Lord’s favor.”
According to Todd, one change they’d like to see is relaunching Celebrate’s kid’s program, which hasn’t occurred since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
This week, it was evident they were excited at the new space orientation.
“I’m excited to be a part of Celebrate by serving coffee and people,” said member Danielle Griser.
“Celebrate’s vision is for people to meet Jesus. We do this by living like Jesus,” Todd explained.
“We’re excited to connect the community with Christ. It’s a great opportunity to be Christ to the community,” says Alane Todd.
Not only is the air charged with energy, but the environment is also comfortable.
“It feels like home,” member Jolynn Verhey said. “When I came five years ago, I attended several churches. When I attended Celebrate, it felt like home.”
Lilly, a 10-year-old, said, “I love the worship.”
“Celebrate is about family,” added April Hayes.
For more information about Celebrate, visit www.yankton.church or on YouTube @celebrateyankton.
(0) comments
