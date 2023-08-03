New Venue

Pastor Jeff Todd of Yankton’s Celebrate Community Church stands in front of the marquee of the historic Dakota Theatre in the Meridian District. Celebrate Church will be holding its Sunday services at the theater, starting this Sunday.

 Courtesy Photo

Celebrate Community Church of Yankton has announced their new Sunday meeting location, starting on Aug. 6, will be the historic Dakota Theatre at 328 Walnut Street.

“Our season at Cheers has brought us closer to God and our relationship with others. While we rejoice in all He has done, we look ahead with great anticipation for all He will do in our next season,” said Pastor Jeff Todd.

