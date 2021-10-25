LINCOLN, Neb. — The 11th annual Elder Justice Training will be live streamed by Nebraska Public Media on Friday, Nov. 5, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The goal of the event is to raise awareness and provide information to attorneys, nurses, social workers, bankers, long term care administrators and other interested professionals on the current issues facing elders in Nebraska. However, everyone is welcome to attend; there is no cost to attend, but registration is needed in order to receive the link to the live-stream or to attend at a remote location.
Registration runs through Nov. 2. The link for registering will be found on the website www.dhhs.ne.gov/agingtraining; there is also a pdf to print and mail/fax/email in if needed. For any questions, phone (402) 471-2307.
For those that don’t have internet access/equipment or would just prefer a communal experience, remote sites will be hosted in Beatrice, Hastings, Lincoln, Norfolk, North Platte, and Scottsbluff.
The training has been approved for continuing education credits for nurses through Iowa Western Community College, and CLE’s approved by the Nebraska Mandatory Continuing Legal Education Commission for attorneys. Opening remarks will be given by Dr. Julie Masters, Terry Haney Chair of Gerontology at UNO.
The event is co-sponsored by DHHS State Unit on Aging, AARP Nebraska, UNO Department of Gerontology and Legal Aid of Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.