OMAHA, Neb. — First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has awarded a total of $862,000 in Impact Grants to 49 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas, announced Alec Gorynski, Vice President, Community Development and Corporate Philanthropy. The grants support programs related to affordable housing and neighborhood stability, as well as entrepreneurship and small business development.
Grants for affordable housing and neighborhood stability programs will enable FNBO’s community partners to build, rehabilitate or finance an estimated 615 affordable housing units across the bank’s seven-state footprint. Due to the financial impact of the pandemic, FNBO extended support to organizations that will provide housing expense assistance so that an estimated 3,500 families remain in their homes. Grants supporting entrepreneurship and small business development initiatives will provide training, technical assistance and financing so that an estimated 5,000 area small businesses can create or retain an estimated 3,400 jobs.
In South Dakota, FNBO awarded $35,000 in Impact Grants to three organizations. Grants supporting affordable housing and neighborhood stability programs include:
• $10,000 — Community Development Foundation (Huron): Provides support for a housing rehab specialist within the housing authority.
• $12,500 — Habitat for Humanity of Clay and Yankton Counties (Yankton): Supports the construction of one affordable housing unit in the Yankton area.
• $12,500 — Mitchell Regional Habitat for Humanity (Mitchell): Supports the construction of two affordable housing units in the Mitchell area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.