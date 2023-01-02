100 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 3, 1923
• A fire alarm about 1 a.m. today called the firemen to the local produce plant of the M.J. Power Co., of Chicago, at the foot of Douglas Avenue, where the whole building was found to be in flames. It was only by the use of two lines of hose and every bit of energy possible that the icehouse, or cold storage plant, situated at the west end, was saved. All the rest of the building was practically wiped out by the flames.
• Isaac McCoun, a member of the state prohibition enforcement staff, formerly of Yankton and brother of J.D. McCoun, was injured during a raid on a soft drink establishment in Sioux Falls yesterday when the proprietor opened fire, shooting McCoun through the right wrist and rather seriously wounding his companion.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, January 3, 1948
• A heart attack which struck suddenly yesterday morning claimed the life of a well-known and widely respected Yankton man, C.G. Steinbach, 57. The deceased, one-time city street commissioner here and former Yankton merchant, was born in Yankton, the son of Christopher and Louise Steinbach, early residents of this city. He would have reached his 58th birthday on Jan. 14.
• The first 1948 baby to arrive at Sacred Heart Hospital was a son born New Year’s day at 1:22 a.m. to Mr. and Mrs. Emil W. Caba of Tabor.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 3, 1973
• Deane Williams was elected chairman of the Yankton County Board of Commissioners for 1973 as the county commission reorganized early Tuesday afternoon.
• Captain Ron Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald L. Smith of Yankton, was involved recently in a drive to obtain toys and clothing for residents of an orphanage in Alaska, 62 miles northwest of Nome at the tiny fishing village of Teller, Alaska. Members of the 242d Aviation Company used two Ch-47 Chinook helicopters to transport the needed clothing and Christmas presents to the Little Diomede Mission close to the International Dateline.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, January 3, 1998
• City and County leaders are expecting a busy 1998, with plenty of projects and some crucial issues certain to be confronted in the next 12 months. Mayor Brad Olson said the city’s biggest project will be work on the first two phases of renovations to the wastewater treatment facility. County Commission Chairman Jerry Bienert said, as is usually the case, the Yankton County Highway Department will receive the most funding because they have so much work that needs to be done.
• Three years after its formation, the Mayor’s Commission for Reconciliation continues to speak out against prejudice of any kind. That includes race, culture, religion or disabilities. Former Mayor Terry Crandall formed the Commission in 1995 to work against racism throughout the community.
