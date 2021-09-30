Local Group Launches ‘WRAP Around’ Foster Program

America’s Kids Belong (AKB) is an organization that mobilizes government, faith-based, business and creative leaders around the goal of permanency and belonging for every child. They combine grassroots methods (getting citizens involved) and grasstops methods (getting decision-makers involved).
AKB runs innovative initiatives. They help ensure that every child is in a loving home by recruiting more foster and adoptive families, engaging wrap-around support for at-risk, foster and adoptive families along the way and help youth who have aged out without a family reach their full potential.
South Dakota Kids Belong, a branch of America’s Kids Belong, is launching WRAP Around in Yankton. A November event is in the planning stages. This event is for foster families and those in the community interested in getting involved, which could include getting licensed to foster, adopting, supporting a foster family or using your business to provide a discount or free service to a foster family. This community event will be hosted at Restore Kid’s Campus.
“We are so excited about this event,” said Jeff Mueller, pastor of Restore Church. “The church was designed by Jesus to be a source of support for those with the greatest need. We can’t think of a more special place to funnel our support than those in the foster care system.”
“As WRAP Leader for the Yankton area, I’m looking for families willing to commit to serving one local foster family, one time per month,” says Leah Biorn, WRAP Leader and foster parent. “I’m excited to surround current foster families with the support they need to continue taking in and caring for vulnerable children in our community.”
Biorn is hopeful that through WRAP Around Families, more will decide to foster or adopt.
“I’m encouraged … about the impact that WRAP Around Families are having in other areas of South Dakota,” Biorn said. “Not everyone can foster or adopt, but everyone can do something to help care for these children. WRAP Around is an opportunity to assist in small and large ways, and it will make a difference for many families in our community that will impact the rest of their lives.”
Business leaders can make dreams come true for kids in foster care. Faith leaders can recruit and support foster parents and adoptive families. Creative leaders can use their skills to advocate for children and youth in foster care that need to be adopted into a forever family. They can use their platform to advocate for kids in foster care by giving them a face and a voice. Government leaders can run a collaborative campaign to improve the story for kids in foster care and families who care for them. America’s Kids Belong can advise, equip, train and guide.
“Foster parents are caring for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities. They are opening their doors to love and provide for children that they don’t even know,” said Kristi Woolsey, state communications director for America Kids Belongs.
Many foster parents will stop fostering due to the lack of social support in their community.
“One way you can change this is by getting involved and supporting foster families in your area. If you don’t feel called to foster or adopt, you can still do something by providing a meal, transportation, an encouraging note, gift cards, lawn care, house cleaning or respite for the family. This will help foster parents continue to say “yes” to more children who require a temporary or permanent home,” says Woolsey.
In America, 63 children age out of foster care each day. That’s 23,000 kids each year. When they turn 18, aged-out youth enter adulthood with a lack of preparation and support, leading to high rates of suicide, homelessness, incarceration and more.
“We’ve fostered many children over the years. A few aged out, and we tried to find support for them but found very little assistance. I’m encouraged that America Kids Belong is tackling this issue,” said Kim Tramp, foster parent
“We have launched a campaign called Stronger Families Together to recruit 300 more foster families by the end of April 2022. The website https://fosterone.sd.gov/ explains the campaign,” Woolsey said.
For those wanting to be involved with foster care or WRAP in the Yankton area, email leah.biorn@gmail.com For information on WRAP, go to: https://fosterone.sd.gov/strongerfamiliestogether/wrap_around.aspx.
