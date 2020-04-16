Minnehaha County’s number of known COVID-19 cases rose above 1,000 in Thursday’s daily pandemic update for South Dakota.
One new death, which took place in Minnehaha County, was officially added to the count; it was originally announced late Wednesday. The state’s death toll from the pandemic now stands at seven.
Meanwhile, the state’s overall number of positive cases rose to 1,311, a rise of 143 (12%) from Wednesday.
Minnehaha County is the home of the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant, which is considered one of the biggest COVID-19 hot spots in the nation. The county’s number of known cases rose to 1,065 Thursday, up 131 (14%) from Wednesday. The county represents 81% of the state’s cases.
Eighty of the new cases Thursday were tied to the Smithfield cluster. In total, 598 positive tests are connected directly to the Smithfield plant, and another 135 cases are attributed to close contact with individuals from the Smithfield cluster.
Yankton County reported one new positive test on Thursday, giving the county a total of 23 known cases.
The number of recovered classes climbed from 329 to 373.
Four new hospitalizations were reported in Thursday’s state report, bringing the total number hospitalized during the pandemic to 55, with 36 of them currently hospitalized. The state is not breaking out hospitalization statistics by county.
During a media briefing Thursday, several questions were asked about breaking out the case statistics based on race or ethnicity. State officials said they are looking into the matter.
