Arrests
• Pejuta Never Misses A Shot, 41, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Dusten Tiemeyer, 39, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday for second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement and on a warrant for first-degree burglary.
• Victoria Meyer, 32, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday for second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for second-degree petty theft.
• Jameson Mitchell, 24, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a court hold.
• Michael Hagge, 21, Dakota City, Neb., was arrested Friday on warrants for domestic abuse, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, child endangerment and obstruction of emergency communications.
• Douglas Little, 34, Yankton, was arrested Friday on warrants for violation of a temporary protection order or no-contact order, and failure to comply.
• Jennifer Schurman, 31, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold.
• Kidd Kitto, 29, Yankton, was arrested Friday on three warrants for failure to appear.
• Theodore Kranig, 39, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold for resisting arrest and simple assault (domestic).
• Jamie Stark, 43, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for second-degree theft by insufficient-funds check.
• Theresa Hanson, 50, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving with a revoked license.
• James Ingalls, 31, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold.
• Curtis Huapapi, 49, Wagner, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Jaden Bearinger, 40, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault (domestic).
• Shannon McDonald, 22, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Andrew Johnson, 22, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice (order defied).
• Derek Steffen, 26, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a probation hold for possession of drug paraphernalia and ingesting or inhaling a substance to become intoxicated.
• Trenton Traversie, 25, Pukwana, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
• Randi Devie, 32, Yankton, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Steven Hernandez, 57, Yankton, was arrested Monday for first-degree petty theft.
• Karol McAllister-Holland, 62, Yankton, was arrested Monday for simple assault.
• Lashawn Couroyer, 29, Wagner, was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Rainbow Jr., 30, Lake Andes, was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Earlwin Bernie Jr., 40, Wagner, was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
