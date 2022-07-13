A Little Help From His Friends

Area musicians are banding together this weekend to raise funds for a fellow Yankton entertainer in his fight against cancer.
The Shawn Coles Jam Against Cancer benefit is set for The Boat House, 301 W. Third Street in downtown Yankton, from noon-11:30 p.m. Saturday. Coles’ friends and area musicians, including The Dispensers, Rust, Go Figure Band, Ted and Alice Miller, Monte Gulick and the Reinvented Wheels, Jimmy Crew, the Cartwright Brothers, Michael J. Kostal, Slayer Leia, Rock Hardys and others are scheduled to perform at the fundraiser.
In addition to the live music, there will be 50/50 and raffle drawings throughout the day. Food for the event and raffle items were all donated, including a papier mache pinata that looks like an acoustic guitar and a CD compilation of Coles’ original music with handwritten titles by Coles.
Chris Hunhoff, owner of The Boat House, told the Press & Dakotan that he contacted Jolene Beaudette, Coles’ longtime girlfriend, in November to offer his venue for a fundraiser for Coles.
“Shawn’s been a friend for a long time,” Hunhoff said. “We were listening to him at the Upper Deck back (26 years ago), when we were 21. Shawn’s been the music guy forever.”
Planning began with a Facebook page for the event and an ask for volunteers, he said, noting that there has been strong, ongoing support for the benefit.
“We were going to go from 2-8 p.m. but we got so much interest we expanded it to 11:30 p.m.,” Hunhoff said. “We still have contacts rolling in and saying, ‘Hey, if anybody wants to cancel or anything, or if you figure out a way to make more room, we’d love to play.’
Coles said he planned on just doing a jam against cancer.
“It was originally just going to be, I thought, maybe a couple of guys playing some acoustic guitars,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “Because I’ve been in the music scene — like Chris said, forever — I was really blessed. A lot of musicians that I’ve known, played with over the years, opened for, are going to have a concert for me.”
The Cartwright Brothers are set to be inducted into South Dakota Rock Hall of Fame this year, he noted.
“The Go Figure Band hasn’t played together for 20 years,” he said. “They said they wanted to get back together to play the benefit. It made me cry.”
A friend, Clemens Marx, that Coles played in a band with when he lived in Europe, will be arriving from Vienna, Austria, to be at Saturday’s benefit, Coles said.
“I have my friend, Troy Johnson, too. He beat cancer years ago,” he said. “He lives out in Newport Beach, California, and his daughters have the band called Slayer Leia.”
Also, Coles’ original band, The Dispensers, who haven’t played together for 15 years, will open, he said.
Coles began his battle with cancer last fall. The bad news came on top of some good: Coles received his cancer diagnosis seven months after Beaudette discovered she was pregnant with their second child.
Last Oct. 1, Coles had surgery to remove an 11-millimeter tumor from the floor of his mouth, Beaudette said, adding that the doctors soon gave him the diagnosis of stage 4 squamous-cell carcinoma, as the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes.
“The baby was born on Dec. 22, so really, right when I went on maternity leave, he started his chemo and radiation treatments,” she said. “I want to say, it was 30 radiation treatments and six rounds of chemo.”
The cancer treatment was successful, and Coles is in remission. However, a lasting side effect of the original surgery is that Coles has lost his old singing voice.
“Unfortunately, as a musician, the anatomy of my larynx was different — maybe that’s why I had a pretty good voice,” he said. “When they intubated me, they paralyzed one of my vocal cords. I didn’t have any volume at all, and my voice was scratchy. No one could understand me.”
A recent treatment in Omaha restored Coles’ voice somewhat, he said.
“This doctor was a musician in his day, and he said, ‘I hear from Jo that you could sing Journey,’” Coles said. “’Well, you’re going to have to forget about singing Journey. Everything from now on is going to be Johnny Cash. It’s going to be really low sounding because you aren’t going to get your high notes back.’”
“Well, I’m walking and alive,” Coles added, saying that, for who he is today, the glass is half full.
———
Other donors to Saturday’s event include Dan Warren with Tastee Treat (beef), Chef Staci Peterson with Hyvee (salad), Colleen Myers with South Point Gaming Lounge (buns and chips), Jill Robinson Podoll (beans), Pink Ladies (Bloody Mary Basket), South Dakota Magazine (basket), Muddy Mo’s (basket), Mike Sanow (guitar pinata), Veronica Zweber (Music CDs), Mike Grimme (PA system) and Hunhoff (venue).
