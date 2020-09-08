100 Years Ago
Thursday, September 9, 1920
• A steamboat is to be built in Yankton this winter. With the pontoon bridge in place so Capt. Giesler does not have to devote his entire force and attention to the ferry, he hopes to start work on the new boat this fall.
• The Art Department of the State Hospital is showing to visitors this week, the largest and best display of art needlework ever made by this institution. It is valued around $3,500.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, September 9, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 9, 1970
• For the remainder of the 1970 golf season, non-members of Hillcrest Golf and Country Club will be allowed to play the course on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays by paying green fees. The Board of Directors of the club are opening the course in order to “promote good public relations and to encourage prospective members to become acquainted with the facilities.”
• Pinto Ford Division’s frisky new little car kicks up its heels with two engines, a 1600-cc base powerplant and a 2000-cc option. See the all new Pinto Friday, September 11, at Ken Bitterman Ford, Inc. in Yankton.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, September 9, 1995
• Yankton is one of 19 communities in South Dakota whose Wal-Mart will offer a new Wal-Mart/CommNet Cellular kiosk, selling the fastest growing consumer product in the country — cellular telephones.
• Yankton’s low-income residents could be getting assistance with rental costs and security deposits by Nov. 1. Yankton Housing and Redevelopment Commission has received a $150,860 grant from South Dakota Housing Development Authority HOME funds to initiate a rental assistance program in the city hoped to be in operation soon.
