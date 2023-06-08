SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota Humanities is offering three free graduate or undergraduate credit hours this summer.
In all, 25 South Dakota teachers and students in South Dakota colleges or universities preparing to become teachers can sign up for the five-day workshop-style Summer Teacher Institute. It is also open to senior high school students in South Dakota.
The class delves into the history and culture of the Lakota people in South Dakota, including how white settlement impacted them then and now.
EDUC 359/559 “Lakota History and Culture: The intersection of Indigenous Life and White Settlement” is a field-trip style workshop based in rural Gregory County.
Daily field trips will go to the Yankton Sioux Reservation, the Rosebud Reservation, and to Milk’s Camp, the oldest continuous community in the area. Hands on learning will be supported with speakers and stories in Native voices. Teachers will return to their classrooms with a framework of understanding and resources to use in their own lessons.
If you’ve ever been curious about our shared South Dakota history, this class is for you. If you’ve wanted to include more Native resources into your lessons, we hope you’ll sign up! If you need credit hours, we have you covered, for free.
Participants receive one meal per day, field trip transportation in vans, and the cost of three undergraduate or graduate college credits through Augustana. This class does not require an overnight stay and does not provide housing or a stipend.
For more information and to register, contact coordinator Barb Richardson at barb7656@gmail.com. This is sponsored by South Dakota Humanities Council and Gregory County Historical Society.
