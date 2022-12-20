The Yankton City Commission will hold its final meeting of 2022 at noon Thursday at the City of Yankton Community Meeting Room (Room 114) at CMTEA/RTEC, 1200 W. 21st Street.
The light agenda includes the establishment of a hearing date for a special-events alcohol liquor license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.