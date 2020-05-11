Monday’s COVID-19 update for South Dakota reported a big drop in both new positive tests and processed tests.
In Nebraska, both Cedar and Knox counties reported one new case each.
There were 97 new South Dakota cases reported Monday, which followed several days in which the number of new positive tests ran at 200 or more. This was primarily due to the mass testing done in Sioux Falls last week in connection with the Smithfield Foods outbreak.
During a media briefing Monday, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said 684 total tests were processed, which is also below recent testing levels. (Also, weekend testing is generally lower.) Monday’s test infection rate was 14%.
Two new hospitalizations were reported Monday, giving the state 263 people hospitalized throughout the pandemic. There are 78 people currently hospitalized.
No new deaths were reported. South Dakota has seen 34 COVID-19 deaths so far, of which 29 have been from Minnehaha County.
Overall, South Dakota has had 3,614 known cases and a total of 24,578 tests processed in state and commercial labs. There are 1,393 active cases and 2,187 recoveries.
Yankton County remained at 30 positive cases Monday, with the number of recovered cases rising to 24.
There were no new cases reported in other area South Dakota counties.
Also, Deuel (county seat: Clear Lake) and Lawrence (Deadwood) counties were reclassified from minimal community spread to no community spread.
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported two more deaths Sunday to give the state 98 total. One death occurred in Douglas County (Omaha), while information on the other death was not provided.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services website, the state reported just 61 new positive tests Sunday on 589 tests; both numbers are far below the daily average that has been in place the last few weeks.
Nebraska has a total of 8,315 known cases and has processed 46,314 tests for a test infection rate of 17.9%.
Both Cedar (Hartington) and Knox (Center) counties have six positive cases each, based on 55 and 74 tests processed, respectively.
