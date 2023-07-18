Farmers Remain Optimistic

Ron Neugebauer’s corn grows strong in a field near Dimock.

 Photo: Abbey Stegenga/SD News Watch

Farmers in South Dakota and across the U.S. will likely take home less income this year because of increasing input costs and decreasing commodity prices. However, halfway through the growing season, some are optimistic the state could have a good year if the weather cooperates.

“We’re relying on rain throughout the growing season, but for right now, it’s so far, so good. If we continue to get rains, we should have a pretty good crop,” said Glenn Storm, who grows corn and soybeans east of Corsica.

