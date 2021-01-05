Turner County Drug Bust Nets Fentanyl

PARKER — A weekend bust in Marion involved fentanyl, signaling the latest in a growing presence of the lethal drug, according to the Turner County sheriff’s office.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid similar to morphine but 50-100 times more potent, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Fentanyl carries a high risk for addiction and dependence.
In addition, fentanyl causes respiratory distress and death when taken in high doses or when combined with other substances, especially alcohol, the DEA noted.
“Fentanyl is a dangerous drug that is lethal even to the touch,” the Turner County sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page. “We are glad that this dangerous drug and subject is off the streets of Marion/Turner County!”
Saturday’s drug bust uncovered both methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to Turner County Deputy Anthony Jacobs.
“Methamphetamine is common in the Midwest area, including South Dakota. I would consider it one of the most commonly encountered hard drugs we find in our county,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
“On the other hand, fentanyl still remains somewhat uncommon. When I started with the sheriff’s office three years ago, it wasn’t talked about much in our office and we almost never encountered it in our county. Recently though, we have seen a significant increase in illicit fentanyl as well other drugs including LSD, K2, and MDMA.”
While a rural area, Turner County’s location and its numerous highways make it part of a larger crime scene, Jacobs said.
“While the interstate is just outside of our county, we have several highways — including Highway 19, US Highway 18, and Highways 44 and 46 — that provide alternative routes to larger cities,” he said.
“We have also seen drugs being transported back and forth from Sioux Falls. Our close proximity to Sioux Falls and other cities definitely has an impact on the amount of drugs we encounter, whether it’s being consumed, transported, and/or sold.”
Because of fentanyl’s toxic nature, law enforcement officials need to exercise caution when encountering the drug, Jacobs said.
“It’s true that fentanyl can be lethal to the touch. Fentanyl can be taken several ways, including subdermal, which is in part how the fentanyl patches work. Additionally, fentanyl is often in a fine powder form and can get into the air and inhaled relatively easily, making it more dangerous to deal with,” the deputy said.
“When used in a hospital or in prescription form, fentanyl can be much safer, but the fentanyl that law enforcement encounters is not regulated and it’s impossible to tell how concentrated it is. A small exposure could mean little to no reaction, or it could lead to death.”
MAKING THE BUST
Two Turner County deputies made last weekend’s drug bust, which was described on the sheriff’ Facebook page.
In the early morning hours of Jan. 2, Deputy Presley Helm conducted a traffic stop on a subject who ran the four-way stop sign in Marion. During the stop, it was discovered the subject had outstanding warrants out of Minnehaha County and Woodbury County, Iowa. The subject was also on parole for drug charges.
The subject wasn’t identified in the Facebook post.
Deputy Robert Kirvin conducted a search of the vehicle and found a pipe with white residue inside of a black bag. When the deputies brought the black bag containing the pipe back to the sheriff’s office in Parker, a baggie containing a white crystal-like substance was also found. The deputies field-tested the substance, which came back positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.
“Law enforcement awareness and training around fentanyl has increased significantly over the last couple of years,” Jacobs said. “All of our deputies have been through training to identify fentanyl by texture and color as well as signs and symptoms of fentanyl use and overdose.”
In addition, Helm and Krivin have received advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement training. The course is designed to identify impaired drivers, but it also assists with identifying illicit substances, including fentanyl.
“When Deputy Helm and Deputy Kirvin located the bag, they realized it was a white crystal texture, as well as a powdered texture,” Jacobs said. “Due to the possibility of it being fentanyl, they equipped themselves with PPE (personal protective equipment) before handling the packaging. Once they were in a safe, controlled location, they were able to conduct a test on the powder to determine that the powder was in fact fentanyl.”
At the time, Helm and Kirvin weren’t aware of the search for the suspect or his vehicle prior to the traffic stop, Jacobs said. However, Helm realized during the stop that something seemed suspicious about the suspect’s behavior. With Kirvin’s assistance, they located the drugs.
MAKING THE RESPONSE
Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke commended Helm and Kirvin for their response.
“Our deputies work tirelessly to better protect our citizens from the dangers of drug use. Methamphetamine and fentanyl are extremely dangerous drugs that wreak havoc on our society,” the sheriff said.
“It’s always a great accomplishment when we can remove these substances from our communities. I’m proud of Deputy Helm and Deputy Kirvin for their dedicated work to keeping our community safe.”
The public plays a key role in fighting crime, including drug enforcement, Jacobs said. The sheriff’s office has updated its website to include a contact form for anyone who prefers e-mail communication. In addition, the department stays up-to-date with its Facebook account and remains available to respond to Facebook Messenger messages 24/7.
The Turner County sheriff’s office doesn’t have a K-9 drug dog, and Jacobs isn’t aware of plans to implement the program at this time. However, he believes a dog would benefit the county greatly in detecting illicit drugs.
“It’s very important to us to get these drugs off the street,” the deputy said. “These drugs are extremely dangerous to our society, and every little bit we can remove from our streets makes our county that much safer.”
The Turner County sheriff’s office can be reached at (605) 297-3225 or by calling 911 for emergencies. For more information on the office’s activities, check the Facebook page or visit online at www.turnersheriff.com. Luke can be reached at steven@turnersheriff.com. Jacobs can be reached at ajacobs@turnersheriff.com.
