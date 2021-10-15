The Yankton County Commission will have a discussion regarding public defender contracts during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Additionally, the board will discuss RV park addressing, IT, performance evaluations and a holiday party for county employees. Several department heads are also slated to present quarterly reports before the board. Executive sessions regarding poor relief and litigation are also slated.
The County Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
