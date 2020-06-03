Regents Modify Fall Schedule

South Dakota’s six public universities are planning to hold classes on campus this fall, but they are also making adjustments for the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, the South Dakota Board of Regents announced a modification of the fall schedule that will allow classes to end by Thanksgiving.
In a press release issued Wednesday, the Regents announced that the fall semester will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 19, which is three days earlier than previously scheduled, and will hold its last classes on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
“Instead of returning to campus after the Thanksgiving recess Nov. 25-29, students will complete their final exams remotely,” the press release said.
The move reflects similar actions taken elsewhere by universities and is designed to avoid a possible second wave of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The board announced in May that it was committed to holding on-campus operations this fall.
“The goal is to maintain the academic calendar while being mindful of public health,” said Regents President John W. Bastian in the press release. “Our university presidents recommended this adjustment to reduce student travel to and from campus. Everyone is looking for ways to successfully operate during a global pandemic and avoid the spread of this coronavirus wherever possible.”
In addition, three holidays — Labor Day, Native American Day and Veterans Day — will become class days.
“With classes in session on those dates, universities will plan programming to appropriately recognize the holidays,” the press release said, adding that school employees “will be given time off in lieu of these holidays later in the year.”
After the Thanksgiving holiday, students have two non-class days available as they prepare for final exams Dec. 2-8.
All university campuses plan to be closed between Christmas and New Year’s Day to facilitate deep cleaning and other preparations for the spring semester, the press release said.
University of South Dakota President Sheila K. Gestring welcomed the decision.
“USD remains vigilant about public health and safety as we navigate the global coronavirus pandemic,” she said in a press release. “This small adjustment in scheduling can have a significant impact as we reduce student travel to and from campus.
“We are grateful for the collaboration between the South Dakota Board of Regents and the state’s public institutions as we find solutions for our students without sacrificing the quality of education they deserve.”
USD announced that some professional and graduate programs will continue to operate on a separate academic calendar, including the Sanford School of Medicine and School of Law, as well as the physical therapy, occupational therapy and physician assistant programs.
South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn also praised the Regents’ course of action.
“The decision among the Regents and fellow presidents to adjust the fall semester was done very deliberately, taking into account all of the information that has been put before us by leading health organizations and leading health officials,” he said in a press release. “It is clear that the more we can keep our students on campus, reduce time away from campus and get them home for an extended period of time during some our colder months, the better opportunity we have for an environment that will allow them to be successful on campus.”
Pandemic planning is underway on all campuses, with additional details and protocols to be announced. University-specific news releases and websites will have up-to-date information on the status of campus operations, the Regents said.
The South Dakota Board of Regents is the constitutional governing body for Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, South Dakota State University, University of South Dakota, South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired and South Dakota School for the Deaf.
