Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Marlette

Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Marlette

 Courtesy Photo

RAPID CITY — Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Marlette, South Dakota National Guard Adjutant General, retired after more than 36 years of military service to his community, state, and nation. A retirement ceremony was held at the Joint Force Headquarters, Camp Rapid, on Aug. 4.

Marlette retired as South Dakota’s 22nd Adjutant General, a position he has held since June 2019. He also serves on Governor Noem’s cabinet as the Adjutant General.

