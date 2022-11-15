Slowing Down On Kaiser Road

Residents along Kaiser Road west of Yankton will see a slowdown in traffic that many have been seeking.
During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Yankton County Commission voted unanimously to lower the speed limit of Kaiser Road between 434th Ave. and Highway 153 from 40 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour.
Commissioners Dan Klimisch and Cheri Loest have had meetings with several residents along the road over the last couple of months.
“One of the big concerns was speeding vehicles, and it seemed like it was a safety issue,” Klimisch said. “The vast majority of people I spoke with were in favor of reducing the speed limit to 30 miles per hour.”
Among those from the area who wanted to see the speed limit reduced was Kelly Kneifl.
“I was invited to one meeting three or four weeks ago for the residents who live along that road and I, quite honestly, was surprised to see it got this far this quickly, which is good — I appreciate the expedience of that — but there were a lot of potential solutions talked about that night and this was one,” he told the board. “I do support the resolution and I don’t have any issue with that. But a change in speed limits without any additional patrolling is as worthless as the sign.”
He added that he hoped Tuesday’s resolution wouldn’t be the end of discussions on other issues the road faces.
“I also want to make sure we don’t take the other options and things that were discussed that night and set them aside because, ‘Hey, we got the speed limit reduced. Let’s stick with that and see how that goes for the next while,’” he said. “The washboards on the road are bad, and I realize we’re in a very dry time frame and it’s going to be hard to prevent that to a degree. But speed causes that in one respect, and acceleration and deceleration have a big impact on that as well. … To me, this a good first step, but there’s a lot more work to do with regards to that road and I don’t want to see this resolution be (the end).”
Chairman Joseph Healy assured him this resolution would not be the end of the discussion.
“Commissioner Klimisch is going to hold some more meetings similar to what was done to further discussions and try to push something along,” he said.
Klimisch added that he’s also been in talks with the sheriff’s department about the change.
“(Sheriff Jim Vlahakis) has said there will be additional patrols in that area,” Klimisch said.
A second resident also spoke favorably of the change.
“A speed limit won’t necessarily make everybody go as slow as we want them to, but I think it will help,” he said.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• approved the petition for the White Crane Estates Road District;
• approved an agreement for library services with the Yankton Community Library;
• discussed proposed changes to the county’s code of conduct and social media policy.
