Slowing Down On Kaiser Road
Residents along Kaiser Road west of Yankton will see a slowdown in traffic that many have been seeking.

During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Yankton County Commission voted unanimously to lower the speed limit of Kaiser Road between 434th Ave. and Highway 153 from 40 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour.

