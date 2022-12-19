Wagner’s Highway 46 Issue Remains Unclear
Adobe Stock

WAGNER — The state Transportation Commission hasn’t scheduled a controversial South Dakota Highway 46 project on its Wednesday agenda, two weeks after Wagner voters rejected the proposal in a non-binding vote.

In the Dec. 6 special election, Wagner residents voted 133-64 against the City Council’s resolution of support for the DOT plan. The DOT proposal calls for changing the current four-lane stretch of highway — two lanes each direction — into a three-lane highway with one lane each direction and a middle turning lane.

