Wagner’s Highway 46 Issue Remains Unclear

WAGNER — The state Transportation Commission hasn’t scheduled a controversial South Dakota Highway 46 project on its Wednesday agenda, two weeks after Wagner voters rejected the proposal in a non-binding vote.
In the Dec. 6 special election, Wagner residents voted 133-64 against the City Council’s resolution of support for the DOT plan. The DOT proposal calls for changing the current four-lane stretch of highway — two lanes each direction — into a three-lane highway with one lane each direction and a middle turning lane.
The vote indicates disapproval with the City Council resolution.
Bruce Cull of Yankton chairs the Transportation Commission, which holds the final authority over projects and funding. The regular meeting was rescheduled from last week when a blizzard brought Pierre to a standstill.
“I don’t believe anything is on the agenda for our next meeting on (Wednesday),” Cull said, which was confirmed by a check of the DOT website.
Wednesday’s meeting is the commission’s first since the Wagner special city election. The City Council put its resolution of support on the ballot, recognizing local opposition including a petition drive that attracted about 1,500 signatures.
The final election result isn’t binding on the Transportation Commission or DOT, and the agency hasn’t shown any indication of overhauling its plan.
However, Cull said his board will remain open to further discussions with Wagner residents.
“What I know for now is that DOT will continue working with the Wagner contingent and City,” he said. “As far as I know, the City of Wagner is supporting the DOT proposal for a three-lane.”
South Dakota Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt told the Press & Dakotan that his agency will continue talks with local officials and residents.
“Following the special election, we will continue to work with City Council and residents of Wagner,” he said. “Overall, the South Dakota Transportation Commission has the authority over the expenditure of highway funds and the future of this and all projects statewide.”
Jundt said he looks forward to moving forward with the Highway 46 project.
“As we continue to work on this, we would anticipate further involvement by the Transportation Commission and stakeholders,” he said. “In the end, our goal is to provide a safe and effective transportation system that will best serve the residents and regional travelers of SD46 through Wagner for years to come.”
The Press & Dakotan sent an email last week to DOT Mitchell Area Engineer Jay Peppel seeking comment but did not receive a response by Monday’s deadline.
At its Dec. 12 meeting, the Wagner City Council canvassed the election results but conducted no further discussion or action, according to the minutes.
Wagner city attorney Ken Cotton could not be reached Monday for comment.
The DOT plan calls for completing the work during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The work calls for new concrete surfacing, curb and gutter, storm sewer, sidewalk, lighting and signals. The project would maintain traffic flow during construction.
CRITICS SPEAK OUT
The DOT proposal has supporters, but the Dec. 6 election result has renewed calls from opponents to maintain a four-lane highway.
Frank Kloucek of Scotland, a former state legislator, has remained a critic of the Highway 46 proposal. He says it doesn’t reflect the wishes and safety of either local residents or visitors.
The number of petition signatures exceeds Wagner’s population of about 1,460 because it includes truckers and other area residents who use Highway 46, Kloucek said.
After the election, Kloucek sent a press release with statements from three Wagner residents opposed to the Highway 46 changes.
Gerrit Juffer called for a continued push to maintain a four-lane Highway 46.
“The people have spoken loud and clear. They have nullified and rejected the city resolution for the SD DOT three-lane proposal,” he said in a statement. “It is time to move forward and unify in support of the four-lane through Wagner. To do otherwise would not be in the best interest of our community.”
In the same statement, Leo Soukup said the election outcome represents what is best for the community.
“I am very proud of our Wagner residents standing up for what is right for the city of Wagner,” he said. “With the vote (Dec. 6) is clear that a huge majority of Wagner residents support the four-lane proposal.”
The effort goes beyond the election results, Soukup said.
“Petitions, phone calls, emails, letters, written and oral testimony to the Wagner City Council and State DOT have also been overwhelmingly supportive of the four lanes,” he added.
A third Wagner resident, Lori Bouza, said the special election sent a message.
“Over and over again, the South Dakota DOT has made it clear they will abide by the wishes of the City of Wagner. The vote (Dec. 6) gave them that directive,” she said.
“This was a huge issue and a huge victory for the future of Wagner for the next 40 years. Beresford led the way in clearly telling the SD DOT ‘no’ to their three-lane proposal and instead kept the four-lane. The citizens of Wagner are continuing to tell the SD DOT the same message: ‘Save The 4-Lane.’”
A LONG ROAD
The Highway 46 controversy has continued for more than a year.
During a November 2021 public meeting in Wagner, DOT officials discussed their reasons for switching to a three-lane highway. The Highway 46 project seeks to address the aging surface condition of the roadway, to correct drainage issues, to provide updated pedestrian infrastructure and to improve safety through the city of Wagner.
However, opponents raised concerns about the impact on local vehicle and pedestrian traffic and safety. The also questioned what they saw as a negative impact on businesses and residences adjacent to the highway.
At that meeting, traffic projections and other factors were shared by Mike Behm, the DOT division director of planning and engineering, and Peppel.
The DOT studies show the Highway 46 changes would enhance safety and better handle a projected growth in traffic. The Average Daily Traffic (ADT) count stood at 4,510 in 2019. By 2044, the number is expected to climb to 6,990, with truck traffic comprising 5.6% of the volume.
The two-year plan calls for work from Main Street to the east end of the project in the first year and from the west end of the project to Main Street the following year. The highway will be open to traffic under phased construction.
The Highway 46 crash history was 12 reported crashes from 2015-19, which included six intersection collisions, three rear-end collisions and three side-swipe collisions for a reported crash rate of 1.16 incidents per million vehicle miles of travel.
The proposed typical section consists of a three-lane section, 39 feet wide, with two 14-foot outside lanes, one 11-foot two-way left turn lane, curb and gutter and concrete surfacing.
THE LONG VIEW
According to the DOT study, the roadway advantages are:
• Traffic analysis, greatest benefit/cost ratio;
• Capable of safely and efficiently handling up to 20,000-plus vehicles a day;
• Provides safe storage for left turning vehicles;
• Reduces the number of conflict points for left turning vehicles and vehicles entering the roadway;
• Reduces the speed differential between vehicles;
• Boulevard provides snow storage;
• Reduces crossing width for pedestrians;
• Includes a planned sidewalk, replaces the existing lighting with LED lights and replaces the traffic signal at SD46/Main Street.
At the November 2021 meeting in Wagner, Cull and fellow Transportation Commission member Mike Vehle of Mitchell attended to learn the local sentiment about a major project in their part of the state.
At the time, the commissioners said they realized the strong feelings on both sides of the Highway 46 project and its importance to the region
While he currently lives in Yankton, Cull told the Wagner audience he grew up in Springfield and realizes the importance and strong feelings that local residents hold toward their roads and bridges.
However, Transportation Commission members must also look at the big picture, Cull said at the time. Those factors include the option with the best features and best use of taxpayer money, along with the overall benefits as part of the state system, he said.
At the Wagner meeting, Behm shared the long-range view of the Highway 46 project.
“We’re looking at the next 30-40 years with these adjustments for Wagner and those who drive through Wagner,” he said.
