A former Yankton business owner who was recently paroled after serving prison time in Nebraska for a 2019 incident in Cedar County is facing new charges in connection with that incident, this time in South Dakota.
The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Kevin Robert Haug, a former Yankton pawn shop owner, in connection with an incident that occurred July 2, 2019, in Cedar County, Nebraska, and ultimately led to Haug’s guilty plea and conviction on felony charges in that state.
Late last month, the Yankton County State Attorney’s Office obtained an indictment against Haug, 47, of Brookings for intentional damage of property, a Class 4 felony; receiving stolen property — grand theft, a Class 4 felony; simple assault against a law enforcement officer, a Class 6 felony; and aggravated eluding of a law enforcement officer, also a Class 6 felony.
The charges stem from an incident that began in Fordyce, Nebraska, in which Haug confronted his then wife, Rhea Haug, and another man, James Olson, at the residence the Haugs had formerly shared.
The two men got into an altercation that ended when Kevin Haug reportedly stabbed Olson multiple times. Olson was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton for treatment and was released, the Press & Dakotan reported.
Yankton County prosecutors allege that after the altercation, Haug fled to Yankton and stole a U-Haul. Haug is charged with allegedly ramming an occupied Yankton Police Department police cruiser with the U-Haul before escaping over the Discovery Bridge back into Nebraska.
Later on the same day, Haug led Cedar County police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a collision between the U-Haul and a semi.
Haug was charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, burglary, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. In a plea arrangement, prosecutors dropped the attempted murder charges and Haug pleaded guilty to the rest.
He was sentenced to 5-22 years in prison, which he began serving at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC). Haug was paroled early last month after serving 18 months of his sentence.
With Haug’s legal problems in Nebraska mostly wrapped up, he is now facing charges for separate crimes he allegedly committed in South Dakota on the same day.
According to Yankton County Deputy State Attorney Tyler Larson, at the time of his most recent arrest, Haug was already out on bond in a prior Yankton County case, so the Judge Cheryle Gering did not require that Haug post bond.
Arrest records confirm that Haug was arrested in Yankton in January on an unspecified warrant and a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
If convicted on the current charges, Haug could face 10 years in the state prison and a $20,000 fine for each of the class 4 felonies. The class 6 felonies each carry a two-year sentence or a fine of $4,000 or both.
It is not yet known if Haug has retained an attorney. As of this writing, no court dates had been set.
