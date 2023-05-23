WAGNER — If you like live music and enjoy being outdoors then you should plan to attend the 605 Unity HAM. This special one-day unity event will be held in Wagner on Sunday, June 11.
A key focus of this event is to increase cultural awareness, understanding, acceptance and appreciation for all cultures. The message of unity, learning to work together and the importance of cooperation is key to the success of every community.
The music will begin following an outdoor non-denominal church service, which everyone is invited to attend. The 606 Unity JAM is a multi-cultural event that will feature several different live performance acts beginning at noon.
The event is free to attend and everyone attending should bring their own lawn chair so they can better enjoy the day, which will be held in the park next to Wagner Lake. The day provides something enjoyable for the entire family. The event features vendors with arts and crafts, food trucks, a youth pow wow, youth fishing derby, cardboard box boat races, cultural demonstrations and lots of great music.
For information about being a vendor or other questions contact Dana Sanderson at 605-491-0804.
