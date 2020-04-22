South Dakota has recorded its ninth death related to COVID-19, the state reported in its daily update Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported nine more COVID-19 deaths in an update released Wednesday.
South Dakota’s victim was an individual from Minnehaha County, according to statistics on the state’s website. No other information was provided by state officials during Wednesday’s media briefing.
South Dakota’s total number of known COVID-19 cases rose to 1,858, an increase of 104 from Tuesday.
Positive tests in Yankton County remained at 23, with 21 cases considered recovered. The county slipped to fourth in the state in terms of known cases as Brown County (Aberdeen) reported seven new positive tests, bringing its case total to 27.
Minnehaha County leads the state with 1,555 cases, with 87 more positive tests reported Wednesday. Lincoln County has 104 cases; it reported five new positives Wednesday.
Locally, Turner County reported three more positive tests Wednesday to bring its total to nine.
During Wednesday’s media briefing, state epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said the number of cases reported at the Smithfield Foods processing plant in Sioux Falls stood at 783, an unofficial increase of 22 from Tuesday. However, the number of reported positive tests attributed to close contact with Smithfield personnel rose by 63 to 206,
The total number of South Dakotans who have been hospitalized during the pandemic rose to 111, with 11 new hospitalizations reported Wednesday.
Recovered cases in the state rose by 113 to 937.
The total number of negative tests processed by state and commercial labs in South Dakota rose to 11,588.
Meanwhile, the nine new deaths announced by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services brings that state’s total to 42, according to The Associated Press. Of the new deaths reported Wednesday, four were from Douglas County (Omaha metro), three from Hall County (Grand Island), and one each was reported in Adams and Seward counties.
However, Nebraska saw just 76 new positive tests Tuesday, far below the 185 new cases posted Monday.
Nebraska’s total known cases as of late Tuesday stood at 1,722, with 14,957 negative tests reported.
According to The Associated Press, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
