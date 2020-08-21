Clay County has reported its first death related to COVID-19, according to Friday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
It was one of two deaths recorded in the state, which lifts the state’s toll to 159. The other death was in Lake County. Both victims were female, according to the DOH website.
Clay County saw no new positive tests Friday, keeping its total at 142. Two new recoveries were recorded (124). There are 17 active cases.
Overall, South Dakota reported 193 new positive tests, its biggest one-day jump since May 19, but the state also saw one of its biggest testing days so far during the pandemic with 2,782 processed tests.
South Dakota currently has 10,884 known COVID-19 cases to date.
Locally, Bon Homme County reported another jump in cases with four new positive tests, lifting the county’s case total to 36. There was one new recovery (15). The county has 21 active cases.
Yankton County recorded two positive tests to bring its case total to 166. Five recoveries were reported (117). There are 46 active cases.
Charles Mix County registered two positive tests, giving it 116 cases to date. One recovery was reported (98). There are 18 active cases.
Turner County added one new case, its 65th. There were four new recoveries (52). Thirteen cases are active.
Union County also added one new positive test, its 231st. Three recoveries were reported (205). There are 22 cases that remain active.
Other statistics for South Dakota Friday included:
• Active Cases — 1,376 (+107);
• Recoveries — 9,349 (+84);
• Hospitalizations — 948 ever hospitalized (+8); 50 currently hospitalized (-3);
• Testing — 172,549 total tests (+2,782); 133,775 individuals tested (+1,667).
In Nebraska, 308 new positive cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Thursday to bring the state’s total to 31,348.
Both Cedar and Knox counties recorded one new positive test. It was the 34th for Cedar County and 45th for Knox County.
Two new deaths were reported in the state, lifting the total to 373.
Total hospitalizations rose to 1,877 (+26) while current hospitalizations dipped to 146 (-10).
Recoveries were listed at 23,292 (+351).
